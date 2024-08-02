Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Atkore has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atkore to earn $16.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Down 5.9 %

Atkore stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.37. 194,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,702. Atkore has a 52-week low of $120.31 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atkore will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATKR

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.