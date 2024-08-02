Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.09

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 3.09 and last traded at 3.11, with a volume of 2221155 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.31.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 269.60 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

