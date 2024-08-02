Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $108.00 at Bank of America

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.08.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.79. The company had a trading volume of 952,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,407. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

