WMS Partners LLC Purchases 29,509 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,509 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $117.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,452. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $118.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.