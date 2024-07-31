Whalerock Point Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,377,047 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after buying an additional 3,391,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,499 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,175 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $193,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE JNJ traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,543,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.10.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.