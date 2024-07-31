Whalerock Point Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 99.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,621,622 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $545.01. 3,661,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,789. The stock has a market cap of $470.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $546.24 and its 200-day moving average is $522.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.