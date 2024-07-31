Whalerock Point Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,018,200 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,066. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The company has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.87 and a 200 day moving average of $202.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

