Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Genuine Parts (GPC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) in the last few weeks:

7/24/2024 – Genuine Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Genuine Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $166.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Genuine Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $148.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Genuine Parts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2024 – Genuine Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $183.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Genuine Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $155.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Genuine Parts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/3/2024 – Genuine Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Genuine Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $160.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Genuine Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.09. The stock had a trading volume of 939,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.02 and its 200 day moving average is $146.49. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

