Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,969,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BNDX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,094. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

