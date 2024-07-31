The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.4% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,885,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

