SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
SunOpta Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. 298,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,980. The firm has a market cap of $615.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.85. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
