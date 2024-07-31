STP Price Reaches $0.0455 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $88.34 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008803 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,326.76 or 0.99989243 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000971 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00071550 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04631657 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,894,733.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.