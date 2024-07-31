SingularityNET 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.34 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $780.42 million and $2.34 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.10 or 0.99963299 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00070790 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.65030107 USD and is up 15.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,256,553.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

