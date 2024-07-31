Short Interest in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Rises By 19.0%

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 649,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.46. 928,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,351,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,846,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 150,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,856,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

