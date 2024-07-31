Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Drops By 18.2%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,977,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 3,641,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.7 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

IFNNF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

