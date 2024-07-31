Short Interest in Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Decreases By 17.1%

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 422,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,751.5 days.

Healios K.K. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLOSF remained flat at 1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.04. Healios K.K. has a 52-week low of 0.93 and a 52-week high of 1.31.

Healios K.K. Company Profile

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

