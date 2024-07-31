Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Recon Technology Trading Up 7.2 %

Recon Technology stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,020. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Recon Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

