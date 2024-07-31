pzETH 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $35,889.45 (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last week, pzETH has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $64.89 million and approximately $35,889.45 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pzETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,847.23 or 0.05830518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 37,489 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 35,984.82653296. The last known price of pzETH is 3,888.69018086 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $435,882.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

