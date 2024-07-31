Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHAR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. 67,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $530.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

