Orden John L. Van Sells 2,000 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $61,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Village Super Market Stock Up 2.2 %

VLGEA stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. 18,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $450.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.27.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.28%.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 253.7% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Featured Stories

