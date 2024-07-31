NXM (NXM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,179.87 or 1.00050196 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000977 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00071471 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

