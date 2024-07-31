NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.42-3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.49.
NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance
NYSE:NWE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 313,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,981. NorthWestern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
About NorthWestern Energy Group
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
