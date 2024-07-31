NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,800 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 425,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NeoVolta Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 63,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,700. The company has a market cap of $85.76 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of -2.06. NeoVolta has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 68.01%.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

