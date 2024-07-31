LimeWire (LMWR) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a total market cap of $73.96 million and $6.83 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LimeWire has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LimeWire alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,875,387 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,875,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.26616869 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $6,678,586.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LimeWire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LimeWire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.