KOK Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $331,671.10 and $51,527.35 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008817 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,208.52 or 1.00019547 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00071626 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00185928 USD and is up 165.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $112,683.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.