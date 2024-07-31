JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,625,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 6,352,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,815.5 days.

JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance

JAPAN POST BANK stock remained flat at $9.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. JAPAN POST BANK has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

About JAPAN POST BANK

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

