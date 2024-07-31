JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,625,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 6,352,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,815.5 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance
JAPAN POST BANK stock remained flat at $9.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. JAPAN POST BANK has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.
About JAPAN POST BANK
