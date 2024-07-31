Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 365,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,367 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $6,387,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. 209,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,890. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $581.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $366,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,142,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,914,817.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $366,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,142,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,914,817.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,931 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UVE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UVE

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.