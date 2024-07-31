iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

IWF traded down $4.89 on Tuesday, hitting $348.94. 783,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The firm has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

