Interval Partners LP Takes Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,000. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.23% of GMS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in GMS by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.78. 231,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.98. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

