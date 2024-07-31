Interval Partners LP Invests $9.54 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.61.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.53. 891,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.27 and a 200 day moving average of $449.09. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.40 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

