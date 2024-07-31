Interval Partners LP Has $15.57 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,674 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 165,548 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $15,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,177,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,951,000 after buying an additional 1,016,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,440,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,201,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,941,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at $685,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,326 shares of company stock worth $4,557,245. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 1,129,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

About Synovus Financial



Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

