Interval Partners LP Has $11.83 Million Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Interval Partners LP reduced its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,168 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.09% of GFL Environmental worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 720,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $40.27.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

