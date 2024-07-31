Interval Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Interval Partners LP raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,315 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.34% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $21,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.09. 568,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

