Interval Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Interval Partners LP decreased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,092 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after buying an additional 324,049 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,344,049 shares of company stock worth $82,064,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.51.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.31. 3,815,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

