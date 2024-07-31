Internet Computer Price Down 8.7% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.15 billion and $62.76 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $8.89 or 0.00013397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00039943 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,378,572 coins and its circulating supply is 467,189,290 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

