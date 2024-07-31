Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $1,665,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,502,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,835,714.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $30,874,069.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Jeff Horing sold 365,764 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $12,128,734.24.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jeff Horing sold 126,641 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $3,927,137.41.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jeff Horing sold 133,487 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $4,206,175.37.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $58,981,300.28.

NCNO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,734. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -105.96, a P/E/G ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of nCino by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

