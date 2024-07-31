Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Moody’s by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in Moody’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.06. 927,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.00. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $459.05.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard G. Steele 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.