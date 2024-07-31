Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 461 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total value of $218,505.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,175 shares of company stock worth $154,616,712 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Shares of META stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $463.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,294,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,128,882. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $542.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.11 and a 200-day moving average of $477.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.29.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

