Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 126,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after buying an additional 82,943 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $4,786,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.00. 1,186,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.16. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

