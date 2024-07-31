Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $731,000 Holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $966,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 156,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BATS:NEAR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.66. 289,781 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
