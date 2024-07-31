Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,167,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,539 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

