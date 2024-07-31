Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,624.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,055,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,730,735. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.