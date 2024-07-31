Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 38,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 654,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after buying an additional 58,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,132,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,538,229. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

