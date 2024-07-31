Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and $4.89 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Hooked Protocol
Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.
Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol
