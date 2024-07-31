holoride Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.90 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $56,319.34 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00350832 USD and is down -5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $43,864.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

