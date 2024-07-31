Ethereum (ETH) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $394.80 billion and approximately $13.38 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,283.21 or 0.04949526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00039943 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,249,500 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

