Ethereum (ETH) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $394.80 billion and approximately $13.38 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,283.21 or 0.04949526 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00039943 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007851 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011191 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013397 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009121 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001802 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,249,500 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
