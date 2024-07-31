Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.890-7.700 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.12. 4,093,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $150.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.71.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $211,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,078.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,555,081. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

