Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 321,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.9 days.
Coles Group Stock Performance
Shares of CLEGF remained flat at $11.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. Coles Group has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.
About Coles Group
