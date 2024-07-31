Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 321,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.9 days.

Coles Group Stock Performance

Shares of CLEGF remained flat at $11.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. Coles Group has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

