Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Bruker by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Up 1.5 %

Bruker stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,163. Bruker has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

