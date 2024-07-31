BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 583.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 149,740 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1,686.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. 29,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.69 million, a PE ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that BrainsWay will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

